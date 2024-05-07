Eagles claim bi-district title, face Clyde Friday

May 6—The Brock Eagles continue their postseason surge, hosting the Clyde Bulldogs Friday at Weatherford College in the first of a best-of-three series.

The Eagles earned advancement in dramatic fashion Saturday, courtesy of Jake Windle taking one for the team, literally.

The Bowie Jackrabbits chose to intentionally walk Asa Parenteau to load the bases with a 2-2 tie. It was a move that would prove to be costly, as Windle was hit by a pitch, automatically scoring Sawyer Strosnider for the 3-2 win and the sweep.

Strosnider accounted for all three of the team's runs, going 1-for-1 at the plate and forcing two walks.

Brock was dominant in Game 1 Friday, coming back to take a 2-1 lead after Bowie earned the opening run. With the bases again loaded, Braeden Ray hit a bullet that Bowie's shortstop was unable to corral, allowing Carson Finney and Jake Windle to cross home plate in the top of the second.

Two innings later, Windle and Jesse Rusinek gave the Eagles a 4-1 cushion after back-to-back RBI singles from Rusinek and Canon Lightfoot.

Rusinek would add another RBI in the sixth, this time on a pop fly to right field deep enough for Windle to score, for the game's final score.

Cole Stanley pitched a gem, earning the win for Brock in five innings, allowing two hits and striking out nine. Cam Harris recorded the save.

Game 1 between Brock (26-2) and Clyde (17-8-2) begins at 6:30 p.m. in Weatherford.

Game 2 is Saturday at McMurry University in Abilene at 2 p.m. Game 3, if necessary, follows 30 minutes after Game 2.