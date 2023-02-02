Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl LVll injury report
Philadelphia released their second injury report of the Super Bowl bye week and nothing changed from Wednesday’s designations. The Eagles held a walkthrough on Thursday, the team’s first on-field activity since winning the NFC Championship on Sunday.
the team will practice on Friday and Saturday at the NovaCare Complex before departing at 3:00 PM on Sunday for Arizona.
Eagles injury report
Eagles Thursday Practice Report (a walkthrough based on an estimate):
DNP: G Landon Dickerson (elbow, resting player), T Lane Johnson (groin, rest), C Cam Jurgens (hip, rest), CB Avonte Maddox (toe, rest), DE Robert Quinn (foot, rest).
Chiefs injury report
Kansas City had four players sit out of practice.
Mecole Hardman was a non-participant in practice on Thursday and is unlikely to play in Super Bowl LVII.
