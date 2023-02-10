Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl injury report: 13 players listed as limited participants

The Eagles released their Thursday injury report ahead of Super Bowl LVII, and 13 players were listed as limited participants during the practice.

All 53 players on the roster participated and should be good to go for Sunday evening.

Eagles injury report

Eagles Thursday injury report:

Limited:

James Bradberry (rest), A.J. Brown (rest), Britain Covey (hamstring), Fletcher Cox (rest), Landon Dickerson (elbow, rest), Brandon Graham (rest), Lane Johnson (groin, rest), Cam Jurgens (hip, rest), Jason Kelce (rest), Avonte Maddox (toe, rest), Isaac Seumalo (rest), Darius Slay (rest), Josh Sweat (rest),

Full: Robert Quinn

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire