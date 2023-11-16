Eagles-Chiefs is the ninth regular-season rematch of the previous season's Super Bowl

At the end of last season, the Chiefs beat the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. On Monday night, the Eagles and Chiefs will meet again, the ninth time in NFL history that the previous year's Super Bowl participants faced off in the regular season.

History is on the Chiefs' side: The Super Bowl winner is 6-2 in the previous eight Super Bowl rematches.

The game is big for another reason, as it's only the fourth time this century that the team with the best record in the AFC will meet the team with the best record in the NFC in Week 11 or later. Regular-season games don't get much bigger than this Eagles-chiefs matchup.

Given the way both teams are playing, no one will be surprised if the Chiefs and Eagles face off again in Las Vegas, in Super Bowl LVIII.

On Monday night, the Chiefs are 2.5-point favorites at home against the Eagles.