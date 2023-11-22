Eagles-Chiefs MNF Super Bowl rematch draws in monster numbers originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

It was the one game everyone in Philadelphia circled on their calendar the moment the 2023 NFL schedule was released.

Week 11. Monday Night Football. Arrowhead Stadium. Super Bowl LVII rematch between the Eagles and Chiefs.

You couldn't have written a better script heading into the matchup, either. The Eagles and Chiefs were both coming off bye weeks, their records had them sitting at the very top of the league and two MVP-caliber quarterbacks were facing off against one another.

It was a recipe for success.

Rematch of last year's Super Bowl? Yes. Potential to be a preview of this year's Super Bowl? Also yes.

And by the look of things, it may not be a bad thing for the NFL.

Shared by sports and business reporter Joe Pompliano, Monday night's matchup averaged a whopping 28.9 million viewers. The Audience also peaked at 31.2 million viewers. Not only was it the most-watched game of the NFL season, it's also the highest-rated Monday Night Football game in 27 years (Packers at Cowboys in 1996).

It was a thrilling one worth watching from start to finish. The 21-17 win was the first the Eagles earned over the Chiefs in the Andy Reid era. It was also the first time Jason Kelce beat his younger brother Travis in the NFL. And while a win in November can't erase the pain of losing the Super Bowl — this is definitely a game the Eagles wanted to have.

The Eagles also held the highest-rated game of the season before Monday with the Week 9 matchup against the Cowboys. The game averaged 27.1 million viewers. Now, the top two spots belong to the Birds.

There's no denying it. Everyone loves to watch the Eagles … and the numbers prove it.