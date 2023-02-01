Eagles-Chiefs initial Super Bowl LVll injury report

The Eagles released their first injury report ahead of Super Bowl LVll, and Landon Dickerson was among five players who did not participate in the walkthrough.

Philadelphia will hold another walkthrough on Thursday, then the team will practice on Friday and Saturday at the NovaCare Complex before departing at 3:00 PM on Sunday for Arizona.

Eagles injury report

The Eagles released an estimated injury report after a Wednesday walkthrough.

Landon Dickerson (elbow, resting player), Lane Johnson (groin, rest), Cam Jurgens (hip, rest), Avonte Maddox (toe, rest), and Robert Quinn (foot, rest) all didn’t participate.

Chiefs injury report

The Chiefs released an estimated injury report after a Wednesday walkthrough.

Willie Gay and Trey Smith were listed as limited participants, while Mecole Hardman, JuJu Smith-Schuster, L’Jarius Sneed, and Kadarius Toney did not practice.

