Eagles, Chiefs had fifth zero-punt game in NFL history

The Chiefs and Eagles didn’t punt today, making it just the fifth game in NFL history in which neither team punted.

“It was a good day for the punters. They had a vacation on both teams,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said, via the Kansas City Star.

The previous punt-free games included three in the regular season (1992 Bills-49ers, 2014 Bears-Packers and 2014 Saints-Packers) and one in the playoffs (2003 Colts-Chiefs).

Today’s game saw the two offenses combine for 61 first downs and 932 yards from scrimmage. It was an impressive offensive output and an easy day for the punters.

