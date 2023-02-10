Eagles-Chiefs final Super Bowl injury report: Britain Covey questionable with hamstring injury

The Eagles released their final injury report of Super Bowl week and undrafted rookie wide receiver Britain Covey has been listed as questionable with a hamstring injury.

Lane Johnson, Cam Jurgens, Landon Dickerson, Avonte Maddox, and Robert Quinn all logged full practices and will enter Sunday night with no injury designations.

Eagles injury report

Britain Covey has dealt with a hamstring since the NFC Championship game and he’s the only player on the roster with an injury designation.

Philadelphia’s top punt returner, things could get complicated on special teams if Covey can’t play.

Chiefs injury report



Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City is approaching Sunday as if everyone is healthy and there are no injury designations for Sunday evening.

There are no game injury designations for #SBLVII — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 10, 2023

