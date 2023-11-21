Eagles-Chiefs’ 29M Viewers Crushes MNF TV Record in the ESPN Era

It may not make up for losing Super Bowl LVII, but the Philadelphia Eagles’ 21-17 win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night counts as one hell of a consolation prize for Jalen Hurts & Co. And Disney probably found the weeknight spectacle pretty nifty as well, as the TV audience marked an all-time high for a Monday Night Football telecast in the ESPN era, which kicked off in 2006.

According to Nielsen live-plus-same-day data, Philly’s road win averaged just shy of 29 million viewers (28.96 million) across ABC, ESPN and ESPN2, eclipsing the previous record set on Sept. 11 of this year by Aaron Rodgers’ short-lived debut with the New York Jets. Gang Green’s improbable 22-16 victory over the Buffalo Bills averaged 22.6 million viewers across the same three networks.

You’d have to go all the way back to Nov. 18, 1996, to pinpoint an edition of Monday Night Football that put up bigger numbers than this week’s chess match at Arrowhead. Looking back, it’s hard to figure why some 31.5 million fans stayed put for Dallas’ 21-6 disassembly of Green Bay; the Cowboys scored all their points off Chris Boniol’s foot, while the Pack eked out a single touchdown late in the fourth quarter on a three-yard toss from Brett Favre.

Stricken with a bad case of the flu, Boniol emerged from his sick chamber to tie the all-time record for field goals made in an NFL game. Apparently, ‘90s fans just really enjoyed ailing placekickers and defensive standouts sporting neck rolls the size of balloon animals.

If nothing else, Monday night’s massive turnout will make it all the more difficult for Disney to revert to the pre-simulcast model in 2024. To plug the holes punched through its primetime schedule by the twin Hollywood work stoppages, ABC at the top of the season picked up an additional 10 MNF simulcasts, bringing its total of games shared with corporate sibling ESPN to 15—or 19, if you count the four planned standalone broadcasts.

Season-to-date, MNF is averaging 16.63 million viewers per game, good for a 26% improvement compared to the year-ago average (13.15 million). Good luck trying to wrest the bonus simulcasts out of Mickey’s rodentine little mitts come next season, Disney rivals.

