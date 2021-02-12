Eagles center Jason Kelce talks retirement on Chris Long's podcast
Jason Kelce talks retirement on Chris Long's podcast originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia
It was only one word, but it was revealing.
Jason Kelce appeared Friday on former teammate Chris Long’s Green Light podcast and after a malt liquor taste test, Long hit Kelce with a variety of “hurricane round” questions, such as … “What’s something you resent paying for?” and “What animal would be cutest if scaled down to the size of a cat?”
One of the questions to Kelce was: “What are you currently worried about?”
And Kelce replied simply: “Retirement.”
Kelce didn’t expound on his answer, and Long - who retired after the 2018 season, his second with the Eagles and 11th in the NFL - didn’t follow up, except to say: “You should retire at some point. It’s amazing when you get here. It’s awesome.”
It wasn't a lot, but it is the first we’ve heard from Kelce since the end of the season, and for him to acknowledge that retirement is on his mind and something he's currently worried about is notable.
Kelce, who's 33, has said he’s basically taking things one year at a time at this point of his career.
He’s coming off his 10th NFL season, he’s battled a lengthy series of injuries in recent years and now the team that he’s spent his entire career with is embarking on a youth movement with a new coach and presumably a new quarterback.
Kelce made his fourth Pro Bowl this past season and is a two-time 1st-team all-pro. He’s played in 105 consecutive games since 2014, the longest current streak among all NFL interior linemen and 2nd-longest among all offensive linemen, behind Falcons tackle Jake Matthews (110).
Last year, Kelce didn’t indicate that he was returning for the 2020 season until an Instagram post in mid-April.
Jeff Stoutland, who has been the Eagles’ offensive line coach since 2013, is returning to work under Nick Sirianni, which can’t hurt Kelce’s chances to return for an 11th season.
The Eagles’ last opening-day center other than Kelce was Jamaal Jackson in 2010.
If Kelce does retire, the Eagles could move left guard Isaac Seumalo to center and go with Nate Herbig, Sua Opeta or someone else at left guard or try Luke Juriga, who was Kelce’s backup this past year as an undrafted rookie out of Western Michigan. Another option might be to try former 1st-round pick Andre Dillard at guard, now that Jordan Mailata has established himself as a legit left tackle.
