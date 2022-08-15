Eagles’ center Jason Kelce lands at No. 71 on the NFL Network’s Top 100 Players list
Jason Kelce is a future Hall of Famer, so it should be expected that Philadelphia’s legendary center has the respect of his peers.
Following Darius Slay, who landed at No. 77 on the list, the Eagles’ star center made the list again, coming in at No. 71.
That's our guy.#NFLTop100 | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/Pnt4FP8jOn
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 15, 2022