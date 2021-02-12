Eagles center Jason Kelce contemplating retirement?

The Eagles are going through some big-time changes as a franchise and as the team prepares to part ways with Carson Wentz weeks after moving on from Doug Pederson, one All-Pro is considering his next move.

Jason Kelce appeared on former teammate Chris Long’s Green Light podcast on Friday and while answering a series of questions, Kelce was asked, “what are you currently worried about?”

Kelce’s response, “retirement.”

Kelce, who is 33, has previously made it known that he was playing on a year to year basis and the 10-year veteran is coming off his fourth-straight Pro Bowl appearance and has played in 105 consecutive games since 2014, the longest current streak among all NFL interior linemen.

