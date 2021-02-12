Eagles center Jason Kelce contemplating retirement?
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Eagles are going through some big-time changes as a franchise and as the team prepares to part ways with Carson Wentz weeks after moving on from Doug Pederson, one All-Pro is considering his next move.
Jason Kelce appeared on former teammate Chris Long’s Green Light podcast on Friday and while answering a series of questions, Kelce was asked, “what are you currently worried about?”
Kelce’s response, “retirement.”
Kelce, who is 33, has previously made it known that he was playing on a year to year basis and the 10-year veteran is coming off his fourth-straight Pro Bowl appearance and has played in 105 consecutive games since 2014, the longest current streak among all NFL interior linemen.
Related
Jalen Hurts set to host workouts with Eagles wide receivers
Who is to blame for Carson Wentz's regression as a QB?
Eagles go with Ja'Marr Chase over DeVonta Smith in Todd McShay's latest NFL mock draft 2.0
Carson Wentz rumors: Mystery team now in the mix as Eagles appear set to trade franchise QB