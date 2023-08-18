Eagles’ CB Zech McPhearson to miss 2023 season after suffering torn Achilles vs. Browns

Glenn Erby
·1 min read

Zech McPhearson has embraced a position switch and was having a solid training camp, but his 2023 season is over after suffering a torn Achilles against the Browns on Thursday night according to Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports.

McPhearson played 31 snaps before exiting the game after breaking up a passing play, and he was having a solid performance, logging six tackles and one pass defended.

McPhearson had been seeing time in the slot and at the outside cornerback position and was a favorite to make the 53-man roster along with Josh Jobe and Kelee Ringo.

