Eagles CB Steve Nelson questionable to return vs. Jets with a shoulder injury

Glenn Erby
In this article:
The Eagles could be without one of their top cover guys, as cornerback Steven Nelson is questionable to return against the Jets with a shoulder injury.

With Nelson out, rookie cornerback, Zech McPhearson will get time opposite Darius Slay.

