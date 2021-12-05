Eagles CB Steve Nelson questionable to return vs. Jets with a shoulder injury
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Injury Update: CB Steven Nelson (shoulder) is questionable to return.
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 5, 2021
The Eagles could be without one of their top cover guys, as cornerback Steven Nelson is questionable to return against the Jets with a shoulder injury.
With Nelson out, rookie cornerback, Zech McPhearson will get time opposite Darius Slay.
List
Twitter reacted to Gardner Minshew's Top Gun style arrival for matchup vs. Jets
Related
Gardner Minshew, Dallas Goedert connect for 2nd TD of first half vs. Jets
Gardner Minshew connects with Dallas Goedert on 36-yard TD Pass