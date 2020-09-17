Eagles’ CB Nickell Robey-Coleman eyeing matchup with Rams’ WR Cooper Kupp

During every NFL game, there are unique one on one matchups hidden inside the actual matchups going on between the two teams. During Sunday’s home opener against the Los Angeles Rams, one key matchup to watch will take place in the slot, where one of the NFL’s top cover guys (Nickell Robey-Coleman) will face off against one of the league’s really talented slot wide receivers (Cooper Kupp).

Robey-Coleman knows his former teammate all too well after spending three seasons with the Rams and he told the media on Wednesday, that he’s looking forward to the high profile matchup.

“I’m excited to play against my old team,” Robey-Coleman told reporters Wednesday. “For the guys over there, there’s big love. There’s a lot of love. I’m just sharing all the information that I can remember from being in L.A. I’m telling Rod right now that if you see this, then this could possibly happen. (Darius) Slay and I are talking and being upbeat about how (Sean) McVay uses his offense and how the guys work around Jared to get open and things like that. So far, so good.”

Robey-Coleman called Kupp a “strong” route runner who can finish his routes and accelerate with the best of them.

As the Eagles slot cornerback, Robey-Coleman will matchup with Cupp a lot, while Jim Schwartz could toss in a wrinkle or two with Darius Slay as well.

Related