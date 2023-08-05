Eagles’ CB Mario Goodrich showing value through versatility

Philadelphia is deep at every position, and cornerback is no different, with seven players looking to find snaps behind All-Pros Darius Slay and James Bradberry.

Mario Goodrich signed with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent last spring, receiving one of the largest guaranteed contracts of the process.

After spending the entire 2022 season on the practice squad, Goodrich returned this summer more confident and looking to carve out a role.

The former Clemson cornerback is starting to get noticed, and defensive coordinator Sean Desai told Reuben Frank what has stood out the most.

“I think that’s it. You see the versatility, you see quickness. He’s smart. He’s picking it up really well. It’s just about, like with other guys that are young, just keep trying to stack reps for these guys and put them in competitive situations to get them to compete.”

“It’s nice to get one-on-ones and things like that going a little bit, too, so you see everybody a little bit that way.”

Goodrich played the outside cornerback role at Clemson but has been influential in the slot cornerback role when Avonte Maddox has been out.

With Josiah Scott somewhat falling out of favor, Goodrich and Zech McPhearson have seen more reps inside at the nickel spot.

