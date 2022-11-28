Eagles CB Josiah Scott with a tip drill interception against Packers QB Aaron Rodgers
Darius Slay has waited for his entire career to intercept Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and early in the first quarter on Sunday night, the All-Pro cornerback let one bounce right off his head.
The deflected pass off of Slay landed in the hands of slot cornerback Josiah Scott, who logged his first career interception to put Philadelphia in a scoring position.
Miles Sanders then put the Eagles up 14-0 on a 15-yard touchdown scamper.
