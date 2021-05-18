Eagles' new CB Josiah Scott is already an enormous Eagles fan

Eagles fans will love new CB Scott's crazy Eagles fandom originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles' trade for cornerback Josiah Scott on Tuesday wasn't exactly a headline-grabber based on his on-the-field play, but Scott is already winning over fans with his off-the-field personality.

Scott, 22, hails from Hamilton, Ohio, but he's apparently an enormous Eagles fan and has been since he was a teenager.

Some of Scott's old tweets started circulating after the Eagles added Scott in a deal with the Jaguars, including this one from the night of Super Bowl LII:

Ya boy is one happy eagles fan!! Being able to watch and be apart of the @Eagles first Super Bowl win! 😄 LETS GOOO!!! 😛WHERES MY SUPERBOWL SHIRT!!? #CarsonWentzIsMyMVP #TheAlmightyPatsTakeAnL #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/VQrFDidtlJ — Josiah Scott (@JosiahScott7) February 5, 2018

Scott is just like you and me: he spent the moments after the Eagles' first-ever Super Bowl win clowning the Patriots and going crazy about the win. You love to see it.

Scott has been tweeting about the Eagles since 2013, Chip Kelly's first season in Philadelphia and the year Scott joined Twitter.

He's weighed in on some pretty momentous Eagles personnel decisions over the years, and... hopefully his cornerback skills are better than his armchair GM preferences:

Bring Mariota to philly! — Josiah Scott (@JosiahScott7) January 4, 2015

EAGLES NEED DEMARCO MURRAY! — Josiah Scott (@JosiahScott7) March 10, 2015

No! I wanted Jared Goff to my Eagles!! 😒😒 — Josiah Scott (@JosiahScott7) April 29, 2016

Tough! But we all have a few misses in our respective Twitter histories. You've got to give Scott credit for the sheer volume at which he used to tweet about the Birds, before he got busy playing pro ball. Go look at these.

Story continues

Here's NBC Sports Philadelphia's Reuben Frank on what Scott brings in terms of actual football:

"Scott was the Jaguars’ 4th-round pick last year but played in only six games, getting 80 snaps on defense (and none on special teams).

"At 5-foot-9, 185 pounds, Scott is likely best-suited to the slot, which isn’t where the Eagles have their most pressing need. But he does add depth to a cornerback position that has only two established pros — Darius Slay and Avonte Maddox."

Here's hoping Scott pans out and Eagles fans get to root for a player who loves the team as much as they do.

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube