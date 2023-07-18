Eagles CB duo among 6 players who should have made Touchdown Wire’s ’50 most dominant’ list — but didn’t

The NFL is a deep league, with tons of parity and star power at critical positions. One thing is for sure: the NFL is littered with dominant players across the board.

Our NFL Wires editors submitted their picks for the most dominant players in the game right now, and the votes from all 32 editors tabulated the results to determine a top 50.

Our list consisted of players who dominated at their respective positions and included a mix of different position groups (even though quarterbacks and skill position players are well represented).

There were 24 NFL teams represented in our list, where several groups had multiple players. The Eagles and 49ers tied for the most appearances with five each, and the Super Bowl champion Chiefs weren’t far behind.

After unveiling Nos. 50 through 26, and Nos. 25 through 1, Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar listed six players who should have made a list.

Philadelphia had their cornerback duo make a list.

Darius Slay, CB, Philadelphia Eagles

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Slay is a Pro Bowler and NFLPA All-Pro and he’s back for more.

It’s also possible that Bradberry and Slay, who worked the Eagles’ cornerback duo in conjunction with Bradberry, canceled each other out in the voting? It’s a nice problem to have on the field when you have two cornerbacks that good; perhaps it wasn’t as beneficial in the voting process. Slay came in 59th overall, which seems like a snub for a guy who allowed 47 catches on 83 targets for 559 yards, 162 yards after the catch, five touchdowns, three interceptions, nine pass breakups, and an opponent passer rating of 82.3. — Doug Farrar

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire