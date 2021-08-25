Eagles’ CB Darius Slay on whether he’ll shadow the opposing team’s top WR
The Eagles added cornerback Steven Nelson to the roster this summer to compliment Darius Slay, but the veteran cornerback is still approaching this season like he’s on an island.
While talking to the media after open practice with the New York Jets, Slay was asked about potentially shadowing the opposing team’s top wide receiver. The normally confident Eagles star had this to say.
“Of course,” Slay said on Tuesday via NBC Sports Philadelphia. “For me, me being a competitor, that’s what I want to do. [Gannon] knows that too. We’ll see when the season comes up though.”
Last season under former defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, Slay’s role changed from week to week, depending on the matchups or schemes. Against the Seahawks and Packers, Slay spent the majority of that matchup shadowing DK Metcalf and Davante Adams.
Under Jonatha Gannon, Philadelphia is likely to play even more zone coverage, coupled with multiple looks upfront.
