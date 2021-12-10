Eagles CB Darius Slay trolls Chase Claypool for costing the Steelers with late post-play celebration

Bra said let me do my first down celebration 🤦🏾‍♂️ these Jits different I tell ya😂😂 — Darius Slay (@bigplay24slay) December 10, 2021

Darius Slay is one of the best personalities on the internet and hours after Chase Claypool cost his team dearly, the Eagles star cornerback commented on the situation.

Chase Claypool made some big grabs tonight, but the situational awareness here is so bad. Pittsburgh had no timeouts left. Claypool makes the catch, decides to celebrate, an offensive lineman tries to get the ball but it rolls away. Clock ticks, ticks…pic.twitter.com/w3IBaQacjV — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 10, 2021

Claypool made a key fourth-down catch as the Steelers trailed the Vikings 36-28 late in the fourth quarter on Thursday night.

After the catch, rather than rush the ball to the referee or place the ball down on the nearest hash mark, Claypool had a brain freeze and promptly celebrated his first down.

As time clicked off the clock, only a Steelers offensive linemen could run over and remind Claypool of his mistake, while taking the football away from him.

Claypool had already previously drawn the ire of Mike Tomlin after he drew a 15-yard penalty for unnecessary roughness. Tomlin benched him for a few plays, and it seems the message was lost.

Claypool finished with eight catches and 93 yards in Thursday’s loss.

