Eagles CB Darius Slay says he was extremely close to signing with Ravens

In the first few hours of the NFL free agency period, it looked like Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay was going to be released. When the news hit, Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey went to work and was recruiting him it, dropping potential big-time hints about where Slay’s next chapter could be. However, he returned to the Eagles after much speculation, ending any chance Baltimore had at acquiring him.

On an episode of the “Big Play Slay” podcast, he talked about being close to signing with the Ravens and how they were the first to call and offered what he wanted, but the Eagles came back and was able to match the offer. Signing with the Ravens would have paired him with Humphrey, as well as safeties Marcus Williams and Kyle Hamilton.

How close was Darius Slay to becoming a @Ravens? pic.twitter.com/olf59nqaZ8 — Jimmy D (@tgreeezy) April 1, 2023

The Ravens secondary would’ve been scary good if the team did add Slay, but it wasn’t meant to be in the end. The cornerback position is a need at the moment now that Marcus Peters is a free agent and there isn’t much reliable depth behind Humphrey.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire