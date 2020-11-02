Eagles CB Darius Slay questionable to return vs. the Cowboys with an ankle injury

The Philadelphia Eagles are already thin at the cornerback position and could be without cornerback Darius Slay for the rest of the second-half after he was downgraded to questionable to return against Dallas with an ankle injury.

Injury Update: CB Darius Slay (ankle) is questionable to return. — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 2, 2020





With Slay out, the Eagles now down to Nickell Robey-Coleman, Avonte Maddox, and Michael Jacquet at cornerback.

Jalen Mills could also slide outside as well with Will Parks back in the lineup at safety.