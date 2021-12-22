Eagles use CB Darius Slay as an offensive decoy vs. Washington

The entire defense focused on Darius Slay😂😂 pic.twitter.com/BdSH5aDuth — National Football Post (@FootballPost) December 22, 2021

Darius Slay already has two defensive touchdowns this season and Nick Sirianni had previously hinted at using his star cornerback on offense.

Well late in the second quarter against Washington, Slay was inserted in on offense and used as a decoy, resulting in a 10-yard carry for Miles Sanders, as well as first and goal for the Eagles.

Look for Sirianni to potentially come back to Slay on a swing route, with the athletic cornerback able to make things happen in space.

