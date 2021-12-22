Eagles use CB Darius Slay as an offensive decoy vs. Washington
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The entire defense focused on Darius Slay😂😂 pic.twitter.com/BdSH5aDuth
— National Football Post (@FootballPost) December 22, 2021
Darius Slay already has two defensive touchdowns this season and Nick Sirianni had previously hinted at using his star cornerback on offense.
Well late in the second quarter against Washington, Slay was inserted in on offense and used as a decoy, resulting in a 10-yard carry for Miles Sanders, as well as first and goal for the Eagles.
Look for Sirianni to potentially come back to Slay on a swing route, with the athletic cornerback able to make things happen in space.
List
Twitter reacts to DeVonta Smith wearing a DeSean Jackson t-shirt during pregame warmups
List
4 things to know about Washington QB Garrett Gilbert before his start against the Eagles
Related
Eagles WR DeVonta Smith makes incredible toe-drag catch vs. Washington
Eagles vs. Washington Inactives list for Week 15 matchup
Garett Gilbert to start at QB vs. Eagles with Taylor Heinicke still on Reserve/COVID-19 list