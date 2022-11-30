Eagles CB Darius Slay on Nick Sirianni really understanding his team and the NFL game

Nick Sirianni has gone 20-9 since his introductory press conference at the NovaCare Complex that was criticized by so many.

Philadelphia is 10-1 this season, atop the NFC East, and the No. 1 overall seed entering Week 13.

During his weekly Podcast, Darius Slay gave some insight into what makes Sirianni such a good head coach, and how the former Mount Union wide receiver has a true understanding of his team.

“I’ll go to war with him” —@bigplay24slay on how Nick Sirianni’s personal handshakes reflect his leadership pic.twitter.com/DBkvSagQFC — The Volume (@TheVolumeSports) November 30, 2022

Sirianni has played a key role in the past 25 games of Jalen Hurts’ development and his ability to get his team to buy focus while playing efficient football shows that all head coaches are built differently.

List

What the Eagles are saying ahead of Week 13 matchup vs. Titans

List

Eagles-Titans injury report: DeVonta Smith, Zach Pascal listed as limited participants

List

Breaking down the NFC East standings after Eagles 40-33 win over Packers

Related

Titans prepping for Eagles by using Meek Mill's Dreams and Nightmares as motivation Watch: Treylon Burks on comparisons to A.J. Brown: We have our differences Michael Vick to lead Docuseries on the evolution of black quarterbacks in the NFL Eagles QB Jalen Hurts named NFC Offensive Player of the Week Eagles activate the 21-day practice window for DT Jordan Davis Eagles-Giants season finale likely to be played in primetime

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire