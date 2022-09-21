Eagles CB Darius Slay named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

The Eagles have award winners in back-to-back weeks, and Darius Slay has been named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week for his play against the Vikings on Monday night.

Slay recorded a career-high five passes defended along with two interceptions in Philadelphia’s Week 2 victory against Minnesota.

He became the first player since 2019 (Pierre Desir) to record five passes defended and two interceptions in a single game, and it’s the fifth time Slay has won the honor.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire