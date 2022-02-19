Eagles’ CB Darius Slay launches YouTube channel

Glenn Erby
·1 min read
In this article:
Darius Slay is one of the most insightful, and genuine personalities in the NFL and hands down the funniest player in the league. Whether it’s the one-on-one battles with DeVonta Smith or clowning Chase Claypool for a first down celebration, Slay reigns supreme among the needle movers in the NFL via social media.

Now Slay is headed for the mainstream, announcing a new YouTube page for fans to continue the daily interactions.

A relentless worker who has regained his status among the NFL’s elite cornerbacks, Slay will look to make another Pro Bowl, while duplicating the success of both the Rams and Bengals.

