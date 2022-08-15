Eagles’ CB Darius Slay lands at No. 77 on the NFL Network’s Top 100 Players list
It’s his fourth appearance on the #NFLTop100@Eagles CB @Bigplay24slay flies in on the countdown at 77! pic.twitter.com/MQWn0v9xGl
— NFL Network (@nflnetwork) August 15, 2022
Darius Slay has the respect of his peers around the league, so it should be no surprise that the guy known as ‘Big Play’ landed at No. 77 on the NFL Network’s ‘Top 100 players‘ list for 2022.