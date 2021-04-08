Eagles CB Darius Slay hints at switching from No. 24 to jersey No. 2

The NFL is about to reset the jersey market, as the league is expected to pass a rule that will relax jersey number restrictions for almost every player not on the offensive or defensive line.

— QB: 1-19

— WR: 1-49, 80-89

— RB: 1-49, 80-89

— TE: 1-49, 80-89

— DB: 1-49

— LB: 1-59, 90-99

— OL: 50-79

— DL: 50-79, 90-99

With the news that this is definitely happening, players around the league have been hinting at switching their numbers.

Eagles cornerback Darius Slay joined the fray, hinting at a switch to Jalen Hurts’ former No. 2 or Nick Foles’s No. 9.

Slay eventually backtracked on No. 9, referring to Foles being a Super Bowl hero.

