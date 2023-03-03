Eagles CB Darius Slay gives props to Commanders WR Terry McLaurin

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin has had some success against the Philadelphia Eagles in his four-year NFL career. In 2022, McLaurin, who made his first Pro Bowl, had two of his four 100-yard games against the Eagles.

In those games, McLaurin is primarily matched up against Darius Slay, the five-time Pro Bowl cornerback. In Washington’s Week 3 loss to the Eagles, McLaurin caught six passes for 102 yards.

Later in the season, when the Commanders traveled to unbeaten Philly on Monday night, McLaurin had another big game, catching eight passes for 128 yards.

On Thursday, Slay revealed on his podcast, “Big Play Slay,” the top five receivers he faced in 2022.

McLaurin came in at No. 2 behind Vikings wideout Justin Jefferson.

Slay said of McLaurin: “Who I got at No. 2, I got a lot of respect for,” Slay said. “Dude plays hard every play, man. Scary Terry [McLaurin], man. I know he in the division, but we gonna keep competing. But I’m gonna see you this year coming up.”

Respect from your peers matters more than a shoutout from PFF. And it’s clear Slay respects Washington’s top wide receiver.

