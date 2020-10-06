Eagles CB Darius Slay endorses Stephon Gilmore’s big-play ability

Regardless of 26-10 being on the final scoreboard, the New England Patriots played an extremely tough game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night.

The defense held Kansas City to 13 points through three quarters and the lack of Cam Newton resulted in four turnovers from the quarterback position. Brian Hoyer had an interception and a fumble, while Jarrett Stidham threw two picks in the fourth quarter.

Stephon Gilmore and his secondary was doing everything in their power to keep the Patriots afloat. While down by six points to start the second quarter, Gilmore forced a fumble on Sammy Watkins that was recovered by the Patriots.

Philadelphia Eagles star cornerback Darius Slay shouted Gilmore out with this tweet.





The reigning Defensive Player of the Year is making plays, just like he’s used to doing.