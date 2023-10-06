Eagles CB Darius Slay with some encouraging words for Emmanuel Forbes

They say the eyes of the NFL are on you every Thursday night. As the first game of a new week of NFL action, everyone is watching — including other players.

It was another disappointing night for Washington cornerback Emmanuel Forbes in the Commanders’ 40-20 loss to the Chicago Bears. The first-round pick has struggled in recent weeks, and on Thursday, Forbes was benched after allowing another big play to Bears wide receiver D.J. Moore.

This came only four days after Eagles star wide receiver A.J. Brown dominated Forbes. According to Pro Football Focus, Forbes allowed nine receptions for 197 yards and two touchdowns against the Eagles.

After Forbes was benched on Thursday, a fellow NFL cornerback offered his support via social media.

Eagles cornerback Darius Slay, a multi-time Pro Bowl cornerback, was watching and sent some encouraging words to Forbes on Twitter — or X.

Keep your head up Forbes I was bench back to back games my rookie yr. Keep working u go be great! — Darius Slay (@bigplay24slay) October 6, 2023

This is a nice gesture from Slay and proof that most NFL players support one another. Earlier this week, Forbes deactivated Twitter after his performance in Philadelphia.

