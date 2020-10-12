Eagles CB Darius Slay in the concussion protocol after suffering head injury vs. the Steelers

Glenn Erby

Darius Slay left the Eagles 38-29 loss to the Steelers late in the fourth-quarter without explanation, walking off on his own power. During his Monday zoom meeting, Eagles head coach Doug Pederson confirmed that his star cornerback is in the concussion protocol after suffering a head injury on Sunday.


Slay had maybe his worst performance as an Eagle and the Steelers to their credit weren’t afraid to target Philadelphia’s lockdown cornerback.