Eagles CB Cre’Von LeBlanc ‘likely’ headed to Injured Reserve with high ankle sprain

The Philadelphia Eagles could be without slot cornerback Cre’Von LeBlanc for upwards of three weeks after he suffered a high ankle sprain in Sunday’s loss to the Browns per Tom Pelissero.

LeBlanc suffered an ankle injury in the third quarter and didn’t return. He made three solo tackles before leaving the game. Michael Jacquet could get the call up from the practice squad in LeBlanc’s absence.

