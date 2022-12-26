Eagles CB Avonte Maddox out indefinitely after suffering a significant toe injury vs. Cowboys
#Eagles CB Avonte Maddox suffered a significant toe injury, per me and @MikeGarafolo. He had his MRI this morning to confirm the news that he's out indefinitely. Philly does have CJ Gardner-Johnson eligible to come off IR and is a possibility to play in the slot.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 26, 2022
The Eagles are already dealing with the potential loss of Lane Johnson for the rest of the regular season, and now according to Ian Rapoport, Avonte Maddox could miss a lengthy amount of time as well.