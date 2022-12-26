Breaking News:

Broncos fire head coach Nathaniel Hackett after team's ugly loss to Rams

Eagles CB Avonte Maddox out indefinitely after suffering a significant toe injury vs. Cowboys

Glenn Erby

The Eagles are already dealing with the potential loss of Lane Johnson for the rest of the regular season, and now according to Ian Rapoport, Avonte Maddox could miss a lengthy amount of time as well.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire

Recommended Stories