Eagles’ Carson Wentz ranked outside of top 10 NFL QBs by analyst

Last year, when NBC Sports' Chris Simms created his list of the top 40 quarterbacks in the NFL, he had Carson Wentz at No. 3.

This year, he has Wentz at 11.

Simms said he actually made Wentz third about two weeks before Wentz tore his ACL in the 2017 season. Since then, Wentz had to rehab the ACL/LCL and then suffered a stress fracture in his back in 2018.

"Here's the thing with Carson Wentz and why he's No. 11," Simms said. "It's really availability, is the No. 1 reason he's No. 11. The talent is top-5 talent."

Simms, a former NFL QB, went on to say Wentz is a "more physically gifted version of Andrew Luck."

By his incredibly high standard set in 2017, Wentz had a down season last year as he recovered and battled a new injury. But he still completed nearly 70 percent of his passes for over 3,000 yards in 11 games and had a TD-to-INT ratio of 3-1. Good, but not at his MVP-like level.

So, is Simms right to rank Wentz as the 11th best quarterback in football? To answer that question, let's first take a look at the guys outside the top 10.

11. Carson Wentz

12. Philip Rivers

13. Dak Prescott

14. Matt Stafford

15. Kirk Cousins

16. Nick Foles

17. Baker Mayfield

18. Derek Carr

19. Jared Goff

21. Jimmy Garoppolo

22. Sam Darnold

23. Josh Allen

24. Kyler Murray

25. Joe Flacco

26. Andy Dalton

27. Jameis Winston

28. Case Keenum

29. Marcus Mariota

31. Jacoby Brissett

32. Josh Rosen

33. Ryan Tannehill

34. Eli Manning

35. Ryan Fitzpatrick

36. Robert Griffen III

37. Drew Lock

38. Dwayne Haskins

39. Colt McCoy

A little surprising to see Rivers come in at No. 12; he's probably a top 10 guy too. And there are some other surprises along the way as well. I don't really understand how Goff can be lower than Derek Carr.

And Goff and Prescott are both ranked lower than Wentz, but will both cash in thanks to Wentz's new contract.

You'll also notice that Wentz is the highest-ranked QB in the NFC East. Prescott is at 13, Eli is at 34, while Dwayne Haskins and Colt McCoy take 38 and 39, somehow behind RGIII, who hasn't started an NFL game since 2016. Unless Simms shocks the world and puts Daniel Jones at No. 1 (that would be incredible), the Giants' first-round pick isn't even in the top 40.

But based on that list, we can figure out who will be in Simms' top 10. We don't know the exact order, but here are the 10 guys he has yet to name: Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady, Russell Wilson, Drew Brees, Ben Roethlisberger, Cam Newton, Matt Ryan, Andrew Luck, Deshaun Watson.

You're not going to get any argument from me on the first five names I listed. Mahomes, Rodgers, Brady, Wilson and Brees deserve to be there. We could certainly argue about Big Ben or Ryan or Watson, but if Simms' whole argument is about health, it becomes harder.

Even Simms admitted Wentz has top-five talent and he absolutely does. I would have probably had Wentz sneak into my top 10, but if he stays healthy in 2019, there's no question he'll be back in the top 10 this time next year.

