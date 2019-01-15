Eagles: Carson Wentz is our quarterback moving forward

Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman and coach Doug Pederson met with media on Tuesday, and said at least one unsurprising thing:

Carson Wentz will be the team’s quarterback in 2019.

‘Carson is the quarterback going forward’

Despite the success Nick Foles has had with the Eagles, it’s clear Philadelphia is ready to part ways with the veteran quarterback and focus on Wentz as the future.

“Yes, Carson is the quarterback going forward,” Pederson said. “In Nick’s case, we’d love to have everybody back throughout the roster. But as I’ve said many, many times, it’s not about one guy, it’s about the team, and we’re going to do what’s best for the team.”

If there was any thought that there was going to be a competition between Wentz and Foles, that’s over now.

Wentz’s recovery status unclear

The Eagles’ first-round pick in 2016, Wentz has had a rough go of things over the last 13 months.

In 2017, he was firmly in the MVP discussion when he tore his ACL against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 14. Because of the timing of the injury and the extent of his rehab, Wentz wasn’t ready for the season opener.

He missed the first two games of the season, but returned in Week 3, though Philadelphia wasn’t winning games at the clip it did in 2017. Then Wentz was injured again, this time with a stress fracture in his back.

Wentz was out for the final three regular season games and both playoff contests.

But Roseman and Pederson didn’t give a clear indication of when Wentz will be healthy, though it’s likely he’ll be recovered in a couple of months.

Completion percentage up, but sacks were too

Wentz’s completion rate made a big jump in 2018 — he completed 69.6 percent of his attempts in his 11 starts, far better than his 60.2 mark in 2017 and 62.4 mark as a rookie. Wentz finished this season with 21 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

But the 26-year-old also was taken down a lot, which isn’t good for his long-term health: he was sacked 31 times, which over a full season would have been 45, tied for seventh-most in the league. It would appear, however, that it was more of a Wentz problem than an offensive line problem: Foles was sacked nine times in five regular-season starts, which is 29 over a full season.

