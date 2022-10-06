Eagles-Cardinals injury report: Jordan Mailata among 4 players not to practice

The Eagles released their Thursday injury report for Sunday’s matchup at Arizona, and 16 players landed with some type of designation.

Star left tackle Jordan Mailata (shoulder) was among four players not to practice. Adam Schefter is reporting that Pro Bowl kicker Jake Elliott is expected to miss the matchup with an ankle injury suffered in Week 4 against the Jaguars.

Darius Slay logged a full practice after leaving Sunday’s win with a forearm injury, and that could clear the star cornerback to start on Sunday, with Avonte Maddox making his way back as well.

Eagles injury report

DNP: K Jake Elliott (right ankle), LB Patrick Johnson (concussion), CB Avonte Maddox (ankle), T Jordan Mailata (shoulder).

LIMITED: CB James Bradberry (resting player), WR A.J. Brown (rest), DT Fletcher Cox (rest), G Landon Dickerson (rest), DE Brandon Graham (rest), LB Kyron Johnson (concussion), T Lane Johnson (rest), C Jason Kelce (rest), RB Boston Scott (rib), G Isaac Seumalo (ankle), DE Josh Sweat (rest).

FULL: CB Darius Slay (forearm).

Arizona had 15 players on their initial Wednesday injury report, with nine guys not practicing at all.

