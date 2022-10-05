Eagles-Cardinals: 7 stats to know for Week 5

In their Week 4 win against Jacksonville, Philadelphia became the 7th team since 1970 to begin a season 4-0 & record 400+ total yards of offense in each game.

The Eagles also became the 6th team since 1970 & 1st since 1995 with 10+ rush touchdowns in 1st four games of the season. Philadelphia heads out west to battle the NFC West contender in the Arizona Cardinals, who’ll feature quarterback Kyler Murray.

With both teams looking to make a statement this Sunday, here are seven stats for week 5.

Miles Sanders

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Sanders did something that hasn’t been accomplished since LeSean McCoy.

Reddick worth the money

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Reddick became the 1st player since former Vikings star Jared Allen (Week 6, 2005) with 2
sacks, two forced fumbles & 2 fumble returns in a single game last week.

Against the Cardinals, Reddick will look for his 3rd game in a row with 1.5+ sacks and a forced fumble.

A.J. Brown on historic pace

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The math suggests Brown is on pace for a 1,700+ yard season.

Eagles defense putitng offense in great position

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Philadelphia is starting the bulk of their drives in the opposition’s territory, a nod to an improved and stingy defense.

Eagles reversal of fortune

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

In 2021, the talk centered around Philadelphia’s inability to take the ball away from the opposing offense and Jonathan Gannon’s struggle with getting pressure on the opposition’s quarterback.

This season the Eagles lead the NFL in sacks, takeaways, and opponent’s three and outs.

Kyler Murray in rare company


Cardinals Vs Eagles

The Cardinals quarterback has 15 games in which he has recorded both a passing & rushing touchdown in the same contest since 2019, 2nd-most in NFL.

In his last meeting against Jalen Hurts and the Eagles, Murray passed for 406 yards
& he had four touchdowns (3 passes, one rush) vs. one interception with a 127.8 rating.

Maquise Brown consistent


Nfl Rams At Cardinals

Hollywood exited the Ravens via trade because he wanted to be featured more in the passing game.

So far, through five games in Arizona, Brown will look to record his fourth straight game with 6+ catches & 65+ receiving yards.

2022 stats: (30-339-11.3-2 TD)

