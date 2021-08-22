Eagles cancel open practice at Lincoln Financial Field due to weather concerns
The Eagles have announced that Sunday night’s open practice to benefit the Autism Foundation has been canceled due to weather concerns.
The team announced that Ticketmaster will provide refunds for fans who purchased tickets.
The second scheduled public practice of the summer, the practice was to serve as a fundraiser for the Eagles Autism Foundation, where all of the proceeds from ticket sales would be invested in helping families with autism through innovative research projects and grants. Please visit EaglesAutismFoundation.org to help turn autism awareness into action.
The Eagles will be off on Monday before heading up the turnpike for joint practice sessions with the Jets for two days, before Friday’s final preseason game of the summer.
