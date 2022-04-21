Eagles DE Cameron Malveaux announces his retirement from the NFL

The Eagles have one less edge rusher on the roster after defensive end Cameron Malveaux announced that he was retiring from the NFL to chase new goals and ventures.

A free agent pass rusher, Malveaux played in 52 games at the University of Houston and finished his career with 81 tackles, 17 for loss, and 4 sacks.

Malveaux was elevated by the Eagles for each of the final four games this past season, including the playoffs. He played 66 snaps on defense in the regular season and another 15 in the playoffs, notching four total tackles.

Malveaux signed with the Miami Dolphins as an undrafted free agent in 2017, and he’s spent time with the Cardinals, Chiefs, Washington, the 49ers, and Browns.

