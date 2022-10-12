Eagles’ Cameron Dicker named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Dicker the Kicker the latest Eagle to win an award originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

How do you know Cameron Dicker is a real member of the 2022 Eagles?

He already won an award.

The Eagles’ rookie replacement kicker has been named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for his performance in the Eagles’ 20-17 win over the Cardinals on Sunday. Dicker the Kicker made two field goals, the last of which was a 23-yard game-winner.

“I was excited,” Dicker said after the game. “It’s just one of those things, I’m not really thinking. Going out there and just rolling, ready to go.”

Through five weeks, the Eagles are the NFL’s only undefeated team at 5-0 and have had a player named an NFC Player of the Week after all five games.

The trophy case is getting pretty full:

Week 1: Zech McPhearson, NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Week 2: Darius Slay, NFC Defensive Player of the Week

Week 3: Brandon Graham, NFC Defensive Player of the Week

September: Jalen Hurts, NFC Offensive Player of the Month

Week 4: Haason Reddick, NFC Defensive Player of the Week

Week 5: Cameron Dicker, NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

The Eagles are the second NFL team to win a Player of the Week award five straight times to start a season wince the 1991 Bills, according to Eagles PR. And they’re the first team win win five straight since the 2005 Bears (Weeks 8-12).

Dicker, 22, is the Eagles’ second NFC Special Teams Player of the Week in 2022 and he’s the first Eagles kicker to win the award since Jake Elliott in Week 11 last year. Elliott has won the award twice in his career.

The only reason Dicker was with the Eagles in Arizona was because Elliott injured his right ankle in the previous game against Jacksonville. The Eagles flew Dicker in early last week for a tryout, signed him to the practice squad and then elevated him for Sunday’s game in Arizona.

Story continues

While the Cardinals’ replacement kicker Matt Ammendola missed a potential game-tying field goal late in the fourth quarter, Dicker was perfect in his NFL debut. The University of Texas product made field goals from 42 and 23 yards and hit both of his extra point attempts.

“Credit to him,” head coach Nick Sirianni said. “He made the kick in a huge moment. He made another kick in a big moment, too, and he was perfect on the extra points. The guys really embraced him. They put their arms around him. That’s our team. They made him feel welcome. Arryn (Siposs) and Rick (Lovato) took him under their arms. Jake gave him support. They embraced him, but all the credit goes to him and the whole special teams unit that was involved in that.”

Elliott’s ankle kept him out of action last week but he’ll return at some point soon and then the Eagles won’t need Dicker anymore. But his NFL debut will likely give him future opportunities elsewhere and he’ll always be a part of the Eagles’ 2022 story.

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube