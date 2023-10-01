Eagles called for offensive offside on QB sneak push play

There's been a new development in the much-discussed Eagles quarterback sneak push play: In today's game against the Commanders, the officials flagged the Eagles for offside, negating what appeared to be a first-down plunge for Jalen Hurts.

As usual, on fourth-and-1, Hurts took the snap, lunged into the line, and the Eagles behind him pushed him forward. He appeared to emerge from the pileup with a first down.

But Eagles left guard Landon Dickerson was flagged for having his hand in the neutral zone, and the offside penalty pushed the Eagles back five yards. They punted on fourth-and-6.

Replays appeared to show that at least one Washington defensive lineman was offside as well, but only the Eagles were flagged.

This penalty had the feel of something the officials were looking for, perhaps because either the Commanders or the league office told them to look for it. In short-yardage situations, linemen try to get as close to the line of scrimmage as they can get without going over, and the officials may have headed into this game knowing to look for the Eagles' linemen crossing the line.