Eagles call up Arryn Siposs, Britain Covey

The Eagles don't have a punter or a punt returner on their 53-man roster, but they'll have one of each in uniform for Sunday's game against the Patriots.

They elevated punter Arryn Siposs and punt returner/wide receiver Britain Covey on Saturday. Both players were with the team last season and remained on the roster until final cuts last month.

Siposs is in his third season with the Eagles and will hold for kicker Jake Elliott in addition to his punting duties. Covey averaged 9.3 yards per punt return as a rookie with the Eagles last season.

Both players can be called up twice more before they will have to be officially added to the active roster or exposed to waivers.