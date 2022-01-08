The Eagles have 11 players on the COVID-19 reserve list for Saturday night’s game against the Cowboys and they’ve called up a bunch of players from the practice squad to fill out the roster.

The team announced that they have promoted offensive linemen Kayode Awosikal and Casey Tucker; linebacker Christian Elliss; defensive backs Jared Mayden and Mac McCain; tight ends Richard Rodgers and Noah Togiail; defensive tackles Raequan Williams and Marvin Wilson; and running back Jason Huntley for the regular season finale.

The Eagles haven’t outlined their plans for playing starters in the finale, but the number of missing players across the lineup may tilt them in the direction of playing backups and the recent call-ups.

Philadelphia clinched a playoff spot last Sunday and they’re likeliest opponent in the Wild Card round is the Buccaneers regardless of what happens in Week 18.

Eagles call up 10 from practice squad for Saturday night originally appeared on Pro Football Talk