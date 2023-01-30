Eagles C Jason Kelce takes friendly jab at Chiefs as he sets to face his brother Travis in the Super Bowl

The Kelces will be the first brothers to play against each other in a Super Bowl.

Brothers Jason and Travis Kelce have one Super Bowl ring each.

One of them will double his tally in two weeks at the expense of the other.

Jason, a center for Philadelphia, blocked for the Eagles' backfield as Philly cruised past the San Francisco 49ers in Sunday's NFC championship, a win that included four Philadelphia rushing touchdowns. Hours later, Travis caught seven passes for 78 yards and a touchdown as his Kansas City Chiefs edged the Cincinnati Bengals in a thriller for the AFC championship.

The two will now line up for opposing sides when the Eagles and Chiefs play in Super Bowl LVII. They'll be the first brothers to play against each other in a Super Bowl.

Jason's message for Travis, Chiefs

Jason had a message on Twitter for his brother and the Chiefs in the moments after Kansas City's victory.

Officially done being a Chiefs fan this season!! — Jason Kelce (@JasonKelce) January 30, 2023

He was making good on his pregame vow after telling reporters before the AFC championship game that he was pulling for the Chiefs on Sunday night.

"I’ve got a Kansas City sweatshirt I’m gonna wear for the next three hours, and then that’s it for the rest of the year," Jason said after the Eagles' win. "Win or lose, I’m done being a Chiefs fan in three hours."

He also noted how "special" it would be to face Travis and former Eagles head coach Andy Reid, who now leads the Chiefs.

"For the people on board with the NFL being scripted, it’s pretty good evidence,” Kelce joked. “It’s been a fun year for Trav and I on multiple levels. It’d be really special obviously playing against him and Andy Reid and a lot other familiar faces.”

Travis, meanwhile, was busy targeting his trash talk at the Cincinnati Bengals. But he'll surely have a message for Jason in the coming weeks leading up to the game. Not only are the Kelce brothers key players for championship teams. They're also two of the more colorful, outspoken players in football. This should be fun.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, left, and his brother Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, right, exchange jerseys after their game on Sept. 17, 2017, in Kansas City. The Chiefs won 27-20. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

As noted, the Kelces won't be bit players in the Super Bowl. Jason is a six-time All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowler. He was a key fixture for Philadelphia's 2017 Super Bowl-winning team that featured one of the best offensive lines in NFL history. He's an All-Pro again this season for another dominant unit.

Travis is a seven-time All-Pro and eight-time Pro Bowler. He caught a career high 110 receptions for 1,338 yards and 12 touchdowns this season. He's arguably the best tight end in football and inarguably one of the best of all time.

While one will become the first to beat his brother on the field in a Super Bowl, they won't be the first brothers to face off in any capacity at the big game. John Harbaugh coached the Baltimore Ravens past his brother Jim Harbaugh's San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl XLVII.