Eagles’ C.J. Gardner-Johnson shows off versatility, confidence in return

It’s nice to see that a month away didn’t change C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

The Eagles’ braggadocios starting safety returned to action in time for Sunday’s 22-16 win over the Giants to help clinch the top seed in the NFC.

Gardner-Johnson had seven tackles and a tackle for loss while playing a couple positions and was extremely active in his return after a five-game absence on Injured Reserve with a lacerated kidney.

He walked the walk.

Then he talked the talk.

“Y’all know I’m the best safety in the league right now,” Gardner-Johnson said. “I ain’t even gotta talk. I haven’t played in what, six weeks? And I still lead the lead (in interceptions).

“But I ain’t here to be arrogant or cocky. I just know they brought me here to get the ball, do what I gotta do, play off my teammates and I think that’s what I did. I don’t care about none of that analytical s—. It don’t bother me. I’m glad we won. Now that s— runs through us.”

Whether or not Gardner-Johnson is actually the best safety in the NFL is up for debate but he’s right about the rest of it. Despite missing over a month with that lacerated kidney, Gardner-Johnson did finish in a four-way tie atop the NFL with six interceptions.

And that s—, indeed, does run through Philly. Of course, we’re talking about the NFC. Because in addition to earning a first-round bye in the playoffs, the Eagles will have home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs.

As for his claim that he’s the best safety in the NFL … would you expect any less? Gardner-Johnson’s confidence is part of the reason he’s been so successful in his NFL career.

So that’s why it made me do a double take a couple minutes earlier when the 25-year-old casually mentioned that he had to humble himself after getting traded to Philadelphia.

How so?

“I’m not even going to cap to you,” Gardner-Johnson answered. “You got two of the corners (Darius Slay and James Bradberry) that can cover better than me. You gotta think, I was covering all down in New Orleans but when I got a chance to play with some lock-down corners, I just figured, like, I need to play my role. It turned out to be good, I guess.”

The Eagles traded for Gardner-Johnson just before the season and immediately made him a safety after he had primarily played nickel cornerback during his first three years in the NFL with the Saints.

But on Sunday in the regular season finale, Gardner-Johnson showed off his versatility. With Avonte Maddox (toe) still on the shelf, the Eagles used CJGJ as a safety in their base package and played him in the slot in their nickel package. The Eagles clearly feel more comfortable with safety Reed Blankenship on the field than nickel corner Josiah Scott and Gardner-Johnson’s flexibility allowed them to operate that way.

While Maddox hasn’t been placed on IR, showing that the Eagles have some faith he’ll be able to return this season, he was seen again on Sunday in a walking boot. There’s a chance Gardner-Johnson might need to play both positions again when the playoffs kick off for the Eagles in a couple weeks.

“I feel like I’m one of the best safeties in the game so if any other safety can do it, why I can’t do it?” he said. “Regardless of if somebody is hurt or not, I’m just here to help the team win. Avonte told me to go out there. He’s been helping me every day to get better out there and you see it. No false steps. I’m just glad to be out there with the boys, fighting.”

After missing five games, Gardner-Johnson said he felt pretty fresh on Sunday and now he’ll get another week off before the divisional round.

Sunday was the first time CJGJ spoke to reporters since suffering his injury against Green Bay.

So what’s it feel like to suffer a lacerated kidney?

“Like a dog bite. You can’t do s—,” he said. “Once you get bit, you bit.”

But the injury healed up enough that Gardner-Johnson was back at practice earlier in the week and activated to the 53-man roster on Saturday in time to help the Eagles clinch the NFC East.

This is the third division title of Gardner-Johnson’s four year career (he won two with the Saints) but he’s never advanced beyond the divisional round.

A few locker stalls over, Darius Slay celebrated the first division title of his 10-year career.

That isn’t lost on CJGJ.

“It just made me go harder,” Gardner-Johnson said. “I just know what I gotta do. Ten-year vet, older guy, been here. Not a lot of people get these opportunities. I just want to do what I gotta do. That’s why they brought me here for.”

