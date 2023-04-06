Eagles buzz: Marcus Mariota hopes to be an asset to Jalen Hurts; Contract details for Kentavius Street

The Eagles lost Gardner Minshew to the Colts in free agency but rebounded nicely, inking Marcus Mariota to a one-year deal.

It gave Philadelphia a competent backup while providing Jalen Hurts with a solid veteran presence and a guy with similar traits and intangibles.

With the draft now three weeks out, we’re looking at what Mariota brings to the Eagles, along with intriguing contract details for Kentavius Street.

Mariota on why he joined the Eagles

Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Heisman Trophy winner will look to be an asset to All-Pro quarterback Jalen Hurts.

While talking to Dave Spadaro of the Eagles’ official website, Mariota discussed wanting to have fun while helping Hurts.

“I’m at a point in my career where I’ve experienced everything,” Mariota said on Wednesday. “I’ve been the guy, I’ve been the scout team guy, I’ve been released. So through all those different situations and scenarios, I’ve gathered a lot of experience, a lot of knowledge. I’m at a point in my career where I just want to enjoy the game. I want to have fun doing it. The scheme is very exciting for me, and the fact of the matter is, I feel like I can help Jalen. If we can make Jalen a better player, this team is going to be better.”

Mariota offers similar skill sets to Hurts, and will allow offensive coordinator Brian Johnson to employ his entire playbook with both signal-callers.

Kentavius Street

Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia landed a solid defensive tackle with the signing of Kentavius Street, and the contract details suggest another value deal that favors the home team.

#Eagles Kentavius Street one-year deal $1.08 million salary ($300,000 guaranteed), $470,000 incentive, sacks incentive ($250K for 5 to 5.5 sacks, $500K for 6 to 7.5 sacks, $750K for 8 or more sacks, max sack incentive $750K); plus $200,000 signing bonus — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 5, 2023

The defensive tackle had a career-best 3.5 quarterback sacks, 29 total tackles, eight quarterback hits, and five tackles for loss in 2022 and could be a player to watch in the rotation.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire