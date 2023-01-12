Eagles buzz: Josh Sweat returns to practice, players requested padded sessions during bye week

The Eagles are off this week after earning the lone bye in the NFC following their 22-16 win over the Giants in the season finale.

The team didn’t take the entire week off and is returning to practice for two sessions on Thursday and Friday.

There are injury concerns to monitor, two assistants are being pursued for potential head coaching jobs, and an offense that needs to regain efficiency in the running game.

With preparation for the divisional round underway, here’s the latest buzz from the NovaCare Complex.

Jalen Hurts update

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles Pro Bowl quarterback was a limited participant on Thursday and got in some throwing during the early portion of the padded practice.

For context on Hurts not throwing in open period, 1st time he threw after Dec. 18 shoulder injury was 11 days later on Dec. 29. Played 10 days later on Jan. 8. If he doesn't throw at all, would be 9-10 days before next game. Different circumstances, but clearly bears monitoring. https://t.co/Nv6GEE69Dz — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) January 12, 2023

Josh Sweat returned

Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Sweat had been out since suffering a neck injury in the loss to New Orleans, and returned to practice on Thursday.

Another encouraging sign: Eagles DE Josh Sweat returned to practice today. He was on the field with his helmet on participating in all the drills during the early portions of practice. Sweat suffered a neck injury and was taken to the hospital on Jan. 1 vs. Saints. — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) January 12, 2023

Eagles padded practice

(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

Philadelphia voted as a team to have padded practices during the Wild Card bye week in 2018 under then-head coach, Doug Pederson.

Story continues

Fast forward to now, and a vast majority of the veterans still remaining are taking a similar approach under Sirianni.

Doug Pederson in January 2018: "This is something that the players want. It’s not a punishment thing; it’s not coming directly from me. It’s what the players want. I listen to my guys. I think they understand that there is a sense of physicality that we have to get back to." https://t.co/LN8vV05Zon — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) January 12, 2023

A.J. Brown misses practice

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

It’s the bye week, so there’s no concern, but Philadelphia had two key players not practice at all on Thursday.

A.J. Brown and Robert Quinn weren't practicing today. Eagles don't play for at least 9 days. — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) January 12, 2023

Lane Johnson returns

(Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

The All-Pro right tackle didn’t practice but did some work off to the side with the trainers as we sit some nine days away from a potential divisional-round matchup.

Lane Johnson is on the field working with trainers. Progress from the right tackle. — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) January 12, 2023

[listicle id=681075]

[listicle id=680310]

[listicle id=681046]

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire