Eagles buzz: Josh Sweat returns to practice, players requested padded sessions during bye week

Glenn Erby
·3 min read

The Eagles are off this week after earning the lone bye in the NFC following their 22-16 win over the Giants in the season finale.

The team didn’t take the entire week off and is returning to practice for two sessions on Thursday and Friday.

There are injury concerns to monitor, two assistants are being pursued for potential head coaching jobs, and an offense that needs to regain efficiency in the running game.

With preparation for the divisional round underway, here’s the latest buzz from the NovaCare Complex.

Jalen Hurts update

The Eagles Pro Bowl quarterback was a limited participant on Thursday and got in some throwing during the early portion of the padded practice.

Josh Sweat returned

Sweat had been out since suffering a neck injury in the loss to New Orleans, and returned to practice on Thursday.

Eagles padded practice

Philadelphia voted as a team to have padded practices during the Wild Card bye week in 2018 under then-head coach, Doug Pederson.

Fast forward to now, and a vast majority of the veterans still remaining are taking a similar approach under Sirianni.

A.J. Brown misses practice

It’s the bye week, so there’s no concern, but Philadelphia had two key players not practice at all on Thursday.

Lane Johnson returns

The All-Pro right tackle didn’t practice but did some work off to the side with the trainers as we sit some nine days away from a potential divisional-round matchup.

