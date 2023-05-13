Eagles buzz: Jason Kelce set to pivot towards career in NFL media

Things are picking up around the NFL after all 32 teams revealed their 2023 regular season schedules.

Philadelphia will play in five prime-time matchups and several other late-afternoon games of the week.

The schedule isn’t the only Eagles-related news, and as Jason Kelce returns for his 13th NFL season, his recent trip to the West Coast could provide insight into why 2023 could be the end for the future Hall of Famer.

Kelce is the new media

Pat McAfee set the framework, and Kelce’s going to really kick the door in once he retires. A marketing major at the University of Cincinnati, Kelce has a booming podcast with his brother Travis, and will have the top media entities like ESPN, NFL Network, CBS Sports, FOX and more vying for his talents.

Zach Berman of The Athletic provided a detailed look at Kelce’s three day trip to an NFL media bootcamp in Los Angeles a few weeks ago.

The Phillies ownership group just helped the Eagles Autism Challenge set a record for donations in a calendar year. John and Leigh Middleton contributed $150,000 to Eagles Autism Challenge.

The Philadelphia Phillies Managing Partner and his wife will offer up $150,000 as part of The Middleton Matching Gift Challenge, where all online donations will be matched, dollar for dollar, until the total has been reached.

This will serve as the Middleton’s fourth Eagles Autism Challenge matching gift, following a $100,000 contribution in 2019 and two separate $125,000 contributions in 2021 and 2022. An expected $1 million will end up supporting the Eagles Autism Foundation from the Middleton’s four matching gifts alone.

“Our fundraising and participant numbers for 2023 are moving at a record-setting pace, which is a testament to the incredible generosity of so many, including that of John and Leigh,” said Jeffrey Lurie, Chairman and CEO, Philadelphia Eagles. “Tina and I are so grateful for their friendship and ongoing support of our mission to better assist the autism community. This is just another prime example of John and Leigh’s compassion for others, commitment to important causes, and leadership within the City of Philadelphia.”

Jalen Hurts graduates again

The Eagles All-Pro quarterback has graduated from unknown passer to the second highest paid player at his position in the NFL.

He’ll have no problem managing those finances after earning his master’s degree from Oklahoma on Friday night.

